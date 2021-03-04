Short Interest in Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Drops By 33.0%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 28th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. 2,637,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Petroteq Energy has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

