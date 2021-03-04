Short Interest in POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Declines By 54.0%

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the January 28th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 338.0 days.

PORBF stock remained flat at $$19.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PORBF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

