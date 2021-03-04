Short Interest in Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Drops By 39.0%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AUCOY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

