Short Interest in Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Declines By 33.3%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosegur Cash in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGUCY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

