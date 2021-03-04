Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Declines By 32.2%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000.

NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 12,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,245. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.26. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

