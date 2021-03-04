Short Interest in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Drops By 33.5%

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the January 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have commented on QEP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

QEP stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,157,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,097. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $989.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QEP Resources will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QEP Resources by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,479,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

