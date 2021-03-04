Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Grows By 93.6%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 93.6% from the January 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCRT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,111. The company has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.20.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

