Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Increases By 79.0%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the January 28th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 627,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.13. Red White & Bloom Brands has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

