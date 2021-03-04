Short Interest in Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) Increases By 76.3%

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:ROCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the January 28th total of 403,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ROCH traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $19.58. 14,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,496. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11. Roth CH Acquisition I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $2,985,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

