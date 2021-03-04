Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Decreases By 37.8%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 898,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.82. 321,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

