Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Drops By 36.7%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the January 28th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SJ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $283.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Scienjoy from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Sixiang Wuxian (Beijing) Technology Co, Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Scienjoy International Limited.

