Short Interest in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Decreases By 32.4%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLMD. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLMD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,554,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.