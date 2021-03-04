Short Interest in Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Expands By 81.3%

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 13,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,982. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.60%.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.