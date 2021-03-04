Short Interest in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Grows By 99.1%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 99.1% from the January 28th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SRAX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12. SRAX has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.