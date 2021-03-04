Short Interest in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) Increases By 73.0%

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 73.0% from the January 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,404,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000.

Get Star Peak Energy Transition alerts:

NYSE:STPK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 7,194,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,335. Star Peak Energy Transition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.68.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Peak Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.