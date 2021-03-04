Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Declines By 37.8%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 519.0 days.
Shares of State Bank of India stock remained flat at $$52.70 on Thursday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.63.
About State Bank of India
