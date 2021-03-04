Short Interest in Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Rises By 70.8%

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 28th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS SGRZ traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Stonepath Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Stonepath Group

Stonepath Group Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides transportation and logistics services worldwide. The company offers various supply chain solutions to a diverse client base, including manufacturers, distributors, and retail chains. Its transportation services include air and ocean freight forwarding, distribution, customs brokerage, consulting services, shipment tracking between pickup and delivery, and other customized management services.

