Short Interest in Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) Rises By 70.8%

Stonepath Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGRZ) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 28th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
OTCMKTS SGRZ traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 111,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. Stonepath Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About Stonepath Group
