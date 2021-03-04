Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Drops By 35.3%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

