Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Drops By 35.3%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.80.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
