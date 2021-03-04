Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Drops By 36.1%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summer Infant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summer Infant stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Summer Infant worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.78. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

