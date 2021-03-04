Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Rises By 72.2%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 171.0% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The China Fund by 30.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the third quarter worth $367,000.

The China Fund stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.40. 8,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,905. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

