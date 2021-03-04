Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Declines By 37.0%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLUBQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,676. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

