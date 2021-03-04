Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Drops By 33.3%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.62% of United-Guardian worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.02.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL PF and NORGEL, a preservative-free form of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL NATURAL, which are natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants that are used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.