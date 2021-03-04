Short Interest in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Decreases By 32.5%

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the January 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in Warner Music Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.