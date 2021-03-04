Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Decreases By 40.0%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000.

Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

