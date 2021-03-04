Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 37.0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Wilhelmina International stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.17.
About Wilhelmina International
Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.