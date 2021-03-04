Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 37.0%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the January 28th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wilhelmina International stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

