Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 96.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the January 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X Financial stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Norges Bank owned 0.20% of X Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,868. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $82.45 million during the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

