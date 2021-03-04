Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Drops By 40.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $117.02.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $875.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.10 million. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

YASKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

