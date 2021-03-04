Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Rises By 88.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Yunji stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Yunji by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

