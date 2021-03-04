Short Interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Rises By 88.3%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 427,400 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on YJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.
Yunji stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $504.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.23. Yunji has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
