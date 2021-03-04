ShowHand Price Tops $0.0000 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $66,019.75 and approximately $66.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 66.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.29 or 0.00766078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00026651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00032152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00060608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00044429 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.