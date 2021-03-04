Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $21.28 million and $1.08 million worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shroom.Finance token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.07 or 0.00477994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00078456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00084453 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.64 or 0.00495338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053391 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Token Profile

Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 tokens. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

Shroom.Finance Token Trading

