Sientra (SIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $370.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sientra stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sientra at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

