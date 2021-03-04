Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the January 28th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $394.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

In related news, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

