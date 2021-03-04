Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) Director Sells C$66,900.00 in Stock

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.30, for a total value of C$66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,317,261.

TSE:SW traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.14 million and a PE ratio of -15.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

