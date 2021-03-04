Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the January 28th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SIFY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Sify Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

