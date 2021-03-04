Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce $432.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.21 million to $476.99 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $362.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

SBNY stock opened at $222.23 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.