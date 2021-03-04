Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SBNY opened at $222.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $231.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.