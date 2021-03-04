Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

