Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.21% of Silicon Laboratories worth $11,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,666 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $691,716. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $11.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.44. 22,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,786. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 503.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

