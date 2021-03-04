Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.73 and last traded at $139.97. Approximately 683,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 354,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.18.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90.
In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLAB)
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.