Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $138.73 and last traded at $139.97. Approximately 683,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 354,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716 in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

