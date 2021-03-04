Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 7.9% Following Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $51.93. Approximately 1,184,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 417,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

Specifically, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $641,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the third quarter worth $222,000.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

