Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €128.50 ($151.18).

Siltronic stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €137.10 ($161.29). The stock had a trading volume of 20,465 shares. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €141.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €107.63.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

