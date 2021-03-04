Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Short Interest Update

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 28th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,539,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Silver One Resources stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.57. 263,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,236. Silver One Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.
