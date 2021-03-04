Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Short Interest Up 71.3% in February

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the January 28th total of 974,800 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Xii, purchased 47,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 69,284 shares of company stock worth $1,454,964.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,780,000.

Shares of SBTX traded down $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75. Silverback Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

