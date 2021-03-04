Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 83.1% in February

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the January 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. 292,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,271. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

