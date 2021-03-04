Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 17.2%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $111.22 and last traded at $117.58. 1,750,912 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,358,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $2,439,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,611 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,770 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $18,010,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,123,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

