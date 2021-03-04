Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 833,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Simmons First National worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

