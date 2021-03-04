Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Capitalization of $161,044.14 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $161,044.14 and $293.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018541 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,669,295 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.