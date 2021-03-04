Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of WINR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 302.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

