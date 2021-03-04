Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Trading Down 7.9%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 2,963,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,881,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

The firm has a market cap of $120.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

