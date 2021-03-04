Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Short Interest Update

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sirius International Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Sirius International Insurance Group has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.77.

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

